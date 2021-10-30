Sunny treat continues for Halloween with no tricks in the forecast

The weather continues to be much more of a treat than a trick for the rest of the Halloween weekend. Clear skies and cool and crisp air continues through tonight.

Sunshine stays put for all the ghouls and goblins through Sunday. Low humidity and mild temperatures continue as highs reach into the low 70s. Sunday night will feature temperatures just a tad cooler, near 50 along the Grand Strand and upper 40s inland.

As we enter November on Monday, our bright and sunny skies will be with us through the first half of the week. Highs through Wednesday will be in the low 70s. Look for the next shower chance to arrive later Thursday into early Friday, before even cooler weather by next weekend as highs only reach in the 60s, and lows dip into the 40s.

TONIGHT: Continued clearing with lows around 50 to the low 50s.

HALLOWEEN: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and cool in the low 50s.