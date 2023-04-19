Sunny, warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be clear and mild with lows in the 50s to near 60. High pressure will hold on through Friday, continuing the sunny weather, and keeping temperatures above normal. High temperatures tomorrow and Friday will be in the 80s. A cold front will move through late Saturday, and will bring more clouds and scattered thunderstorms. It will be warm and muggy with highs near 80. Cooler weather will move in for Sunday, and continue into next week. Temperatures will return to normal, with highs in the 70s. Rain chances will return by the middle of next week.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 54 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and warm. Highs 88 inland, 82 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 88 inland, 82 beaches.