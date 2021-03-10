Sunny & warm through Friday

The sunny, warm weather will be lasting on this week. High pressure will control our weather through at least the weekend. Sunshine is of course here today and temperatures will warm into the mid 70s inland. The sea breeze will keep temperatures in the 60s along the coast. Sunny, warm weather will continue Thursday and Friday. Some spots will be around 80 on Friday.

A cold front will move through over the weekend. We will see a few more clouds around, but are not expecting any rain. Saturday will still be comfy, with highs in the 70s. Cooler weather move in for Sunday with highs in the 60s.