Sunny warm weather back again tomorrow

Sunshine will dominate our weather story as temperatures continue to rise throughout the first half of this week. We’ll remain dry through mid-week as temperatures rise to the mid 70s along the coast, mid 80s inland by Wednesday.

A cold front will approach on Thursday but most places will stay dry as we all remain warm. Our next best shot at rain looks to finally be Thursday night into Friday. We’ll cool down a little on Friday with showers but temperatures remain above average throughout the weekend as rain chances linger on.