Nice weather will be back again tomorrow, then more clouds and cooler weather for the middle of the week. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with low temperatures in the 60s. A weak cold front will move through tomorrow, turning light winds around to the northeast. It will still be warm tomorrow with highs in the 80s, but clouds will start to move in and there will be a slight chance for a shower. It will be cooler Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s, more clouds and a slight chance for a shower. High pressure will take charge by the end of the week with more sunshine. Sunny, warmer weather with highs near 80 will move in for the weekend.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.