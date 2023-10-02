The sunny, warm weather will continue for the next few days. Tonight will be clear and mild with low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. High pressure will control our weather through Thursday. This will keep it sunny and warm with highs in the 80s. A cold front will approach the area on Friday, and there will be more clouds and a small chance for a shower. The front will move through Friday night, then it will clear and cool for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 70s this weekend with night time temperatures dropping into the 50s. Some inland areas may cool into the 40s Saturday and Sunday nights.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.