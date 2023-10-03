The sunny, warm weather will continue for the next few days. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with low temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. High pressure will control our weather into Friday, bringing sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. The center of the high pressure will move offshore on Thursday, and this will allow some clouds to move in off the ocean, but we will still see lots of sunshine. There is a small chance for a shower on Friday ahead of a cold front. This front will move through Friday night and will bring in cooler weather for the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday, and around 70 on Sunday. Night time low temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s over the weekend.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 56 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.