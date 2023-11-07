Sunny, warm weather will continue for the rest of the week. High pressure to our south will control our weather for most of the week, keeping it sunny. It will continue to warm up with most spots inland hitting 80 degrees today. Temperatures will climb a few more degrees midweek with highs in the upper 70s along the coast to low 80s inland.

Clouds will move in Friday ahead of the next cold front. This front will move through Friday evening with a few showers behind it Friday night. The showers will linger into Saturday as temperatures drop. High temperatures will only be in the 60s as the front slowly pushes south. A few showers could linger for Sunday as well as the cloud cover sticks around as well. We’ll dry out Monday as sunshine returns.