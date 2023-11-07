The sunny, warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mainly clear and cool with low temperatures in the 50s. High pressure will continue to control our weather through the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A few more clouds will move in on Friday ahead of a cold front that will move through Friday night. That front will bring rain showers and much cooler weather for the weekend. It will be mostly cloudy this weekend with high temperatures only in the 60s. The cooler weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 51 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.