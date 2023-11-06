Sunny, warm weather will continue for much of the week. Tonight will be mainly clear with temperatures falling into the 40s and low 50s. High pressure will control our weather for most of the week, keeping it sunny. It will continue to warm up with some spots hitting 80 the next few days. Clouds will move in Friday ahead of the next cold front. This front will move through Friday night with a few showers that will linger into Saturday. Much cooler weather will move in for the weekend with high temperatures only in the 60s.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 46 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 80 inland, 76 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.