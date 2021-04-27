Sunny, warm weather through mid week

The sunny, warm weather will continue for the next couple of days. High pressure off the Carolina coast will control our weather through Thursday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 80s. Some spots will see temperatures close to 90 by Thursday. A cold front will move through late Friday with a chance for showers. Cooler weather will move in for the weekend with highs in the 70s. The chance for showers could return on Sunday, then sunshine will return to start next week with temperatures warming back into the 80s.
APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD
Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 56 inland, 62 beaches.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.
Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 88 inland, 82 beaches.