The sunny, warm weather we saw this weekend will continue into the work week. Tonight will be clear and cool with temperatures falling into the 40s to near 50. High pressure will control our weather for much of the upcoming week. We will see plenty of sunshine through Thursday, and temperatures will stay above normal with highs in the 70s. Some spots will see 80 degrees for the second half of the week. Clouds will start to move in on Friday ahead of a cold front. It will still be warm on Friday, but the front will bring showers on Saturday and cooler weather for the weekend.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 44 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.