The sunny, warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be clear, calm and mild with low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. High pressure will stay put over the Carolinas through the weekend. This will bring sunshine and warm weather through Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow and Friday will be in the upper 70s along the coast to near 80 inland. Over the weekend, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. This will put us near record highs on Sunday and Monday. A few more clouds will move in on Monday ahead of a cold front. This front will likely move through dry Monday night, then much cooler weather will move in for mid week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 52 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.