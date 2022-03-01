Sunshine will bring warmer weather for the next couple of days. Skies will stay clear tonight and it will be cool, but not as cold as last night. Low temperatures will be in the 40s tonight. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine tomorrow and Thursday, and it will be even warmer with high temperatures in the 70s, maybe even 80 for some on Thursday. A cold front will move into the area on Friday, bringing more clouds and cooler weather. It will likely stay in the 60s on Friday. This front will push back northward for the weekend, so the sunny, warm weather will be back. Our weather will stay dry through the weekend with our next chance for rain not until next Tuesday.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 42 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 76 inland, 70 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the 70s to near 80.