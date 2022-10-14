Sunny, warm weather will continue through the weekend. Tonight will be clear and cool with light winds and low humidity. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and low 50s. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. The warm weather will continue Monday. A cold front will move through late in the day. This front will come through with a few clouds, but no rain. Much cooler weather will move in behind this front, and high temperatures will only be in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Some spots will see night time temperatures in the 30s next week. If it gets this cold, frost will be possible for the middle of next week.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 46 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and warm. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.