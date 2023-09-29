Now that sunshine has returned, it will continue through the weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with low temperatures in the 60s. High pressure will build in and bring sunny, warm weather for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 80s each day. This area of high pressure will stay put through most of next week, keeping the sunny, warm weather around. The area of high pressure may get stronger for the second half of next week, and that could put high temperatures into the mid 80s. A cold front late next week will bring a chance for showers late Friday.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 62 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.