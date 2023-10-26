The sunny, warm weather will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, keeping it sunny and warm with highs in the 70s and 80s. Clouds will increase ahead of a cold front that will move through Monday night. Rain chances will be low, but it will cool down for Tuesday. Temperatures will go from the 80s Monday to the 60s on Tuesday. This cool weather will continue through the rest of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 52 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 80 beaches.