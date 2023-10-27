The sunny, warm weather will continue through the weekend. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, bringing lots of sunshine and temperatures close to record highs. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday. The warm weather will continue Monday, but there will be a few more clouds ahead of a cold front. That front will move through Monday night. Rain chances are low, but much cooler weather will move in for the rest of the week. High temperatures will be mainly in the 60s, and many places will cool into the 30s Wednesday night.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 54 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 80 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 80 beaches.