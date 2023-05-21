MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Clouds will be decreasing throughout the night and temperatures will be cooler and below average. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.

A bright and beautiful start to the day on Monday and it will be warmer as well with highs in the upper-70s along the Grand Strand and mid-80s in the Pee Dee.

Tuesday will be cloudier with light, on-and-off showers, temperatures will cool a couple of degrees. Throughout the week, high temperatures at the coast will be fluctuating between 75-78 degrees, and the Pee Dee will jump between 78-84; therefore temperatures will be at or below normal for most of the week.

The next rain chance will be Friday and Saturday.