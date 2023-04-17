Nice weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be clear and cool with low temperatures dropping into the 40s. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week. This will bring sunshine tomorrow and Wednesday, and it will warm up with temperatures in the 80s on Wednesday away from the coast. The high pressure will move offshore on Thursday. That will increase the humidity, and allow a few puffy clouds to form in the afternoon. It will stay warm into the weekend with highs in the 80s to end the week. A cold front will move through Saturday night with showers and thunderstorms. Some of the showers will linger into Sunday. Temperatures will drop Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 42 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and mild. Highs 78 inland, 74 beaches.

Wednesday, sunny and warmer. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.