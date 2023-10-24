The sunshine will continue with a warm up for the rest of the week. Tonight will be clear and cool, but not as cool as last night. Lows temperatures will drop into the 50s, with some spots in the 40s. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week, bringing plenty of sunshine. This will warm us up with high temperatures close to normal tomorrow in the 70s. Thursday and Friday, many places will warm close to 80. This sunny, warm weather will continue through the weekend. On Monday there will be a few more clouds around, but it will still be warm in the 80s. A cold front will move through Monday night. Rain chances are low, but it will cool down for the middle of next week.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 46 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.