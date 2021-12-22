Sunny weather is back

Now that clouds have cleared, sunny weather will be with us through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather into the weekend, keeping our weather calm and dry. Tonight will be clear and cold, with many places away from the coast falling below freezing. Sunshine for tomorrow, but it will be cool with highs in the 50s, and it will be cold again tomorrow night. Temperatures will moderate on Friday and warm up into the weekend. It will stay sunny through the weekend with highs in the 60s Friday, then 70s for the weekend. A weak cold front will move through with little fanfare on Monday. There will be a small cool down Monday before temperatures return to the 70s for the middle of next week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 31 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday, sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.