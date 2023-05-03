The sunny, nice weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be clear and cool with temperatures dropping back into the 40s to near 50. More sunshine tomorrow with temperatures staying below normal. High pressure will build in tomorrow, leading to lighter winds. That area of high pressure will bring more nice weather on Friday, plus it will be a little warmer with some spots in the upper 70s. A weak storm system will bring a few showers Saturday, and maybe into Sunday. Once that system moves away on Sunday, warmer weather will move in. High temperatures next week will be mostly in the 80s.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 44 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs 78 inland, 74 beaches.