Sunny weather will continue

The sunny weather we saw today will continue through the rest of the week. Skies will stay clear tonight, and it will be cold with most places away from the coast cooling into the 30s. High pressure will continue to bring sunshine tomorrow and Friday with temperatures above normal. It will stay warm on Saturday with some spots hitting 70. Clouds will increase ahead of a cold front that will push through Saturday night, and much colder weather will move in on Sunday with highs in the 50s. A storm system will develop offshore on Sunday, bringing a chance for showers. Skies will clear Monday, but it will stay cool into next week with highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, and morning lows in the 30s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 35 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 68 inland, 66 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 60s.