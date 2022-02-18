Sunny Weekend, 70s Return Later

The warmest temperatures today were the ones we saw this morning. The frontal system progressed offshore this afternoon taking the clouds, rain, and mild temperatures with it. Temperatures will be falling throughout the afternoon capping in the mid 60s. Tonight will be noticeably colder; the beaches will remain near 40 whereas the Pee Dee and borderbelt will drop into the mid/upper 30s.

Sunshine and clear skies are the projections for this weekend as high pressure settles in. High pressure in the north will sweep northerly, cooler winds into our area. For Saturday, temperatures will once again will top out in the mid 60s and Sunday will drop into the mid/upper 50s. We will be warming quickly throughout the beginning of the work week and the clouds will be increasing as well as high pressure moves offshore.

Looking to the Plains, low pressure will develop and flood subtropical moisture into the Carolinas. Temperatures and dew points will climb quickly throughout the week, but with all this moisture means it will be easier to have lift in the atmosphere. Moist air is surprisingly less dense than dry air therefore will rise. Rising air creates instability in the atmosphere and leads to the development of clouds and rain. Pop up showers are becoming more likely Monday night into Tuesday. A ridge over Florida will bump showers out as it moves north towards the Carolinas and also cause temperatures to surge back into the 70s. For the Grand Strand, onshore flow will keep temperatures 7-10 degrees cooler. Warmth will continue for Wednesday where inland and border belt cities will attempt to sustain 80 degrees.

By mid week, the low pressure in the Plains will be tracking to the Northeast and swing a trailing cold front through the Carolinas once again. Chances for rain are still below 40% at this time.