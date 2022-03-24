Rain will continue through today and into tonight. Temperatures will remain mild today as the rain and thunderstorms continue. A cold front will move in today and will push offshore late this afternoon. Rain will continue into the overnight before pushing off shore early tomorrow morning. It will be cooler today with high temperatures near 70.

Drier air will move in on Friday, and continue through the weekend. A cold front will move through Saturday, keeping it cool. High temperatures will be in the 60s this weekend. Sunday will be especially cool with highs in the low to mid 60s, and some spots dipping into the 30s Sunday night. Next week will start off cool on Monday, but plenty of sunshine will warm us back into the 70s by mid week.

Today, mostly cloudy and breezy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs near 70.

Tonight, rain and storms coming to an end. Lows 47-50 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs: 68-70 inland, 68 beaches.