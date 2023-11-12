MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Overall it was not a great weekend across the area. There was not as much rain today, but it was still cold and overcast.

Clouds have begun to lessen across the area. Temperatures will be colder tonight down into the low to mid-40s. There will be a slight wind as well so the feel-like temperature will be in the upper-30s in the Pee Dee and near 40 degrees at the coast. Sunshine returns on Monday and temperatures will be back in the mid-60s.

Temperatures will rise a couple of degrees per day throughout the work week. By Friday temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s. Overall the first part of the week is dry and a slight rain chance by Thursday and Friday.