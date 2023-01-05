MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Temperatures will continue to soar 15 degrees above average today. Partly sunny skies will allow blue skies to seep through during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Tonight will be mostly clear and also warmer than normal with temperatures remaining in the low-40s inland and mid-40s along the coast. This time of year, overnight low temperatures should be in the mid-30s.

A noticeable cooldown is expected for tomorrow where temperatures are only going to make it to the low-60s, but still sunshine is going to dominate.

Temperatures will be similar on Saturday, but possibly a couple of degrees chiller, but all in all the weekend is mostly sunny.