The sunny, mild weather will continue through the middle of the week. A storm system stalled offshore will keep our wind out of the north this week, which will continue to bring in cooler weather. Sunshine is back for today with temperatures remaining below normal and highs in the 70s. Not many changes are expected for Wednesday, although there may be a few more clouds around.

The storm system stalled offshore will begin to move westward toward the coast. This will push more humid air toward the coast on Thursday, and that will bring a chance for showers. The storm system will bring rain on Friday with higher humidity and temperatures staying in the 70s.

Our weather will be back to normal for the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs back in the 80s. There’s a chance for a few thunderstorms on Saturday, but Sunday looks to be mostly dry. Temps will climb even higher to start next week, possibly topping out near 90 away from the coast on Monday.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 50-52 inland, 54 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.