Cooler weather will move in today and continue through the weekend. High pressure will build in bringing sunshine today, and temperatures will be closer to normal. These more seasonable temperatures will continue through the weekend and into next week. We will see lots of sunshine today and Saturday with a few more clouds on Sunday.

A weak storm system will bring a chance for a few showers Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures next week will stay close to or slightly above normal with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Today, sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 60s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 34-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.