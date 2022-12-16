Sunshine returns today, and it will turn cooler. A cold front pushed through last night, taking the rain and clouds away. Today will be sunny but cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s inland and near 60 along the coast. A storm system will move by to our south on Saturday, bringing a few clouds our way. Temperatures will continue to cool through the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

The sunny, cool weather will continue on Monday, a storm system will bring a chance for showers on Tuesday and another system cold bring more showers for Wednesday into Thursday. Both of these systems will reinforce the cool weather through the rest of next week.

Today, sunny and cooler. Highs 55-58 inland, 58-60 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 35-38 inland, 39-40 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.