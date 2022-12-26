MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Temperatures are still going to be below average and very cold this morning. You are still going to need multiple layers as temperatures are still going to be in the 20s at 7 a.m.

By the afternoon, it is going to be noticeably warmer with temperatures making it to the mid-40s. Sunshine is going to be the main headline today and all throughout the workweek.

Tonight, clear skies and temperatures will fall below freezing again, but still a little bit warmer than last night. Upper-20s at the beach and mid-20s inland.

On Wednesday temperatures will continue to climb in the afternoon making it to the upper-40s. Low-50s for Thursday afternoon, and the 60s return by Friday.

Currently, scattered showers are in the forecast for New Year’s Eve, but it will be near 70 degrees.