Sunshine and mild temperatures return to start the week. We’ll have patchy fog to start the day. It could be thick in some areas with a Dense Fog Advisory for portions of the Pee Dee until 7 a.m. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid-60s this afternoon with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the workweek, and the skies will be clear and calm. Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the mid-60s. The 70s are expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances increase late in the week as a cold front approaches. Thursday will be dry for most of the day with rain chances increasing late in the afternoon and into the overnight. Rain chances will increase for Friday and linger through Friday night. Another cold front will move through early Saturday morning, pushing the showers offshore and cooling us down. Sunshine returns for Saturday afternoon as temps drop to the upper 50s. There will be lots of sun temps in the mid-50s on Sunday.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs 62-64 inland, 60-62 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 33-36 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Tuesday, sunny and warmer. Highs 64-66 inland, 62-64 beaches.