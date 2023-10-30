Sunny, warm weather continues to top headlines for today. High pressure will move offshore today and the warmer-than-normal temperatures continue. Records will be in jeopardy for today for Florence and Lumberton.

Today:

Florence – Forecast: 86 degrees, Record: 84

Lumberton – Forecast: 86 degrees, Record: 85

A few more clouds will move in this afternoon ahead of a strong cold front. This front will move through dry tonight and slow down a little bit. The big cooldown will take a few days. Halloween will be much cooler than today, but still a comfortable day with high temperatures in the mid to upper-60s. Temperatures will fall pretty quickly after sunset. Low temperatures Tuesday night will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

High temperatures will cool even more on Wednesday, only topping out in the mid 50s. Overnight lows into Thursday will be in the upper 30s along the coast, near freezing inland. A frost advisory will likely be across the area with possible freeze warnings. Temperatures start to slowly warm back up for the second half of the week, back into the low 70s for the weekend.