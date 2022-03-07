Record highs possible today, ahead of a cold front. High pressure will still be dominating and allowing our temperatures to continue to warm. Lumberton and Myrtle Beach are likely to break, if not tie, their high temperature record. Myrtle Beach is forecasted to reach 78 degrees which would tie the previous record of 78 degrees set in 1961. Also, Lumberton is likely to reach 86 degrees which would beat the 1918 record by 1 degree Fahrenheit.

Early Tuesday morning, a cold front will pass through and drop temperatures back into the 60s. There is some moisture associated with this front, so it is likely to pop up a shower or two, but chances for rain dramatically increase as we progress into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Tuesday’s cold front will stall offshore and continue to churn moisture in the Carolinas. Wednesday and Thursday will be the most widespread in terms of rainfall, with 60-80% of our viewing area seeing showers for a majority of those days.

By Friday, low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico and speeds to the northeast, driving a much stronger cold front through our area on Saturday. Highs on Friday could climb to near 70 then drop to the mid 60s on Saturday. Most of the rain of Saturday will end in the early afternoon. Temps will be much cooler on Sunday as sunshine returns.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and breezy. Highs: 85-86 inland, 76-78 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower possible. Lows 56-60 inland, 60-62 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the upper 60s.