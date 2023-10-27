MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunny, warm weather continues to top headlines for today through the weekend as high pressure will remain over the Carolinas. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s along the coast to low 80s inland.

The warmer-than-normal trend continues through the overnight hours as well. Low temperatures for tonight will be in the mid-50s in the Pee Dee. The Grand Strand will stay close to 60 degrees. Over the weekend, high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s. This will put us near record highs on Sunday and Monday for Florence and Lumberton.

Sunday:

Florence – Forecast: 84 degrees, Record: 84

Lumberton – Forecast: 85 degrees, Record: 85

Monday:

Florence – Forecast: 85 degrees, Record: 86

Lumberton – Forecast: 85 degrees, Record: 85

Florence and Lumberton are forecasted to tie their high-temperature records on Sunday. Florence may be a degree off on Monday, but Lumberton is likely to tie again.

A few more clouds will move in on Monday ahead of a strong cold front. This front will move through dry Monday night and slow down a little bit. The timing of the big cooldown has shifted a day. Halloween will be much cooler than Monday, but still a comfortable day with high temperatures in the upper-60s. The cold air will rush in early on Wednesday.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low-60s and overnight temperatures into Thursday will be in the 30s. A frost advisory will likely be across the area.