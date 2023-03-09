The seasonable weather will continue through the rest of the week. It will be mild again today with mostly sunny skies and highs around the seasonable average. Clouds will build in tonight, and showers will move in with a warm front. The showers will continue on Friday as a cold front moves in. Highs will warm a little into the mid-60s. The front will push the showers offshore Friday night, and skies will clear to start the weekend.

Sunshine returns for Saturday, but high temperatures will drop a little to slightly below average. Another storm system will bring rain late Sunday into Monday and more cool weather into next week.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 65-66 inland, 62 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers. Lows 48-50.

Friday, mostly cloudy with rain. Highs in the mid-60s.