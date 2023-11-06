The sunny, warm weather we saw this weekend will continue into the work week. High pressure to our south will control our weather for much of the upcoming week. We will see plenty of sunshine through Thursday, and temperatures will stay above normal with highs in the low to mid 70s today. Some spots will see 80 degrees tomorrow then warming into the low 80s through Thursday.

Clouds will start to move in on Friday ahead of a cold front. It will still be warm on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The front will bring showers on Saturday and cooler weather for the weekend. The front will be slow to push away and a few showers could linger into Sunday.