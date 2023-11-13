Sunshine and warmer temperatures return to start the week. A few clouds will hang out to start the day but sunshine will dominate throughout the afternoon and temperatures will be back in the mid-60s. Temperatures will rise a couple of degrees per day throughout the workweek. By Friday, temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s. Overall the first part of the week is dry with a slight rain chance by Thursday and Friday. The rain chances will move out for the weekend with temperatures gradually cooling from around 70 degrees on Saturday to the mid-60s on Sunday.