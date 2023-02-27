Another warm week ahead for the Carolinas. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect area-wide through 10am this morning. The fog will lift mid-morning and skies will gradually clear throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will be much warmer today, near 70 degrees along the Grand Strand and in the mid to upper-70s inland. Tuesday will be sunny and temperatures will continue to be warm and above average. Tuesday will see temperatures climb to the low 80s for parts of the Pee Dee as well as on Wednesday.

A warm front will move through the area on Thursday, bringing a chance for showers with it. It will be followed by a cold front for Friday. It will likely be a severe weather maker for the deep south. Impacts on the Carolinas are still up in the air, we will watch closely. The front will move offshore Friday night and sunshine and cooler temperatures will return for the weekend.

Today, Dense AM fog then gradual clearing. Highs 74-78 inland, 69-70 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 60-62.

Tuesday, sunny and warm. Highs 80-82 inland, 76-77 beaches.