Showers and storms continue to wrap up the week but sunshine will return for the weekend. Today will be plagued with scattered showers and thunderstorms once again. Scattered showers are possible inland during the morning commute then isolated thunderstorm activity for the afternoon. There’s a slightly higher chance for a few more storms closer to the coast this afternoon. High temperatures for today will be in the mid 80s with sunshine breaking through this afternoon.

Throughout the weekend, the rain potential will never be 0%, but only 20-30% of the area is forecasted to see showers or storms both Saturday and Sunday. However, a cold front is forecasted to drop through the area early Sunday morning and that will likely be enough forcing to see more scattered activity. This will also be partnered with a ton of moisture throughout the atmosphere and the sea breeze front.

The beaches will be in the mid-80s throughout the weekend and for the first half of the work week. The Pee Dee is going to jump to near 90 degrees on Saturday and hangout there throughout much of the seven-day forecast.

Once the front is gone on Sunday, scattered shower and thunderstorm activity will persist throughout the work week. There is still going to be periods of sun, especially for the first half of the day. The afternoon time will bring heat-driven convection and activity that pops up due to the inland migration of the seabreeze front.

Today, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs 85-87 inland, 83-84 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and muggy. Lows 70-72 inland, 73-74 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny, warm and muggy with isolated PM storms poss. Highs 88-90 inland, 85-86 beaches.