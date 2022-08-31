Sunny weather will continue through the rest of the week. A weak cold front will continue to push to the south tonight, allowing drier air to move into the area. It will not be any cooler the next few days, but the humidity will be lower tomorrow. Mainly clear tonight, then mostly sunny tomorrow. Humidity will return on Friday, and there will be a few clouds around. The weekend will be partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. This typical late summer weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and warm. Lows 64 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 90 inland, 88 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 85-90.