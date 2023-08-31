MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The worst weather from Idalia has passed and the storm will move away today. Conditions will improve in the afternoon. Nice weather will move in behind the storm. High temperatures today will be 8-10 degrees below average. Upper-70s to near 80 across the board.

Tonight will be clear and cool. Most cities will see the coolest temperatures since early June. The Pee Dee will bottom out near 60 and the Grand Strand will be in the mid-60s.

It will be sunny Friday through the weekend with high temperatures in the 80s and low humidity. The nice weather will continue next week, but it will warm up. Highs on Labor Day will top out in the mid-80s along the coast, near 90 inland. Temperatures will warm a little through midweek inland areas warming into the low 90s.