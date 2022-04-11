Sunshine continues today as temperatures make a big jump. High pressure will move off shore to our south today and will boost temperatures significantly, pushing the Grand Strand into the mid 70s, and inland into the low 80s. A sea breeze today will keep the coast running a little cooler, out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunshine will remain dominant through Tuesday, more clouds will move in for Wednesday. Clouds become more apparent ahead of the next weather maker. Temps will climb into the upper 70s to mid 80s through mid week. Thursday should start off dry with showers and storms moving in throughout the afternoon and evening. Showers could continues east of I-95 for Friday morning and will move off shore throughout the day.

The Storm Prediction Center has already issued severe outlooks for the deep south including an “enhanced’ level 3 risk on Tuesday ranging from Dallas TX, to Omaha, NE. Like always, the system will not have as much energy by the time it gets to the Carolinas, but more information about timing and strength will come as the system gets closer.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs: 80-82 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows: 54-56 inland, 58-60 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 84-86 inland, 78 beaches.