Sunny, cool weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will keep it sunny through the rest of the week, but it will also keep it cool with high temperatures mainly in the 50s. Today will be slightly warmer with highs back to around average. Most will stay above freezing tonight but as Canadian high pressure strengthens to our north, temperatures will drop once again to wrap up the week. Highs will drop back to the low to mid 50s Thursday with all inland areas dropping back down below freezing Thursday night.

Temperatures will warm up slightly into the weekend, back to near 60 degrees. A storm system is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico toward the end of the week, then head toward the Carolinas. We may see an increase in clouds on Saturday, then the chance for showers on Sunday. Right now the best chance for rain looks to be Sunday afternoon, through Sunday night, then drying out on Monday. It will be windy as well with winds picking up Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. We could see wind gusts as high as 40 mph Sunday night through early Monday morning. Winds will gradually die down throughout the day on Monday as the low moves away from the Carolinas.