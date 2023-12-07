The cooler weather will continue through today. High pressure will bring more sunshine today, but it will still be cool with high temperatures in the mid 50s. The area of high pressure will move offshore Friday, and winds will turn to the south. This will start to warm us up with highs into the 60s. High temperatures will be near 70 both days this weekend. Saturday will have nice weather, then a cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms on Sunday. Sunshine and cooler weather will return to start next week.