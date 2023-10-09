It will be cold again this morning but a warming trend will begin today. All cities will be back into the low-70s to mid-70s with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will warm at least five degrees on Tuesday. The Pee Dee is forecasted around 80 degrees and upper-70s at the beach. Another cold front is expected to move through Wednesday morning, lowering afternoon temperatures on Wednesday into the upper 70s then to the mid 70s on Thursday.

Rain chances will increase on Thursday and continue for Friday. Another cold front will move through early Saturday morning but temperatures will still warm to around 80 Saturday afternoon. The cooler air will move in for Sunday with highs back down to the low 70s.