Sunshine returns today as we start a warming trend. As high pressure continues to control our weather, keeping the sunshine around, that will allow for the warming to start. Highs today will top out in the low 70s. It will still be chilly tonight but not as cold. Lows in the Pee Dee and Border Belt will fall into the upper 40s to near 50 with mid-50s along the coast.

On Wednesday, high pressure starts to slide off the coast and we get more of an easterly flow into the area. This will begin an even bigger warmup with temperatures back above. Highs along the coast will be in the upper 70s for the second half of the week with inland areas warming to around 80 degrees. Not only will we heat up, but a return of some moisture aloft will help a few clouds develop each afternoon. That will bump the humidity up a little as well. So we may feel more like late spring, than late fall.

We will continue to warm through the weekend and into next week with the coast warming to around 80 degrees on Monday. A cold front will approach the area early next week.