It will be cooler to start the week as a cold front pushed further south. Temperatures will continue to be below normal until Wednesday. The cold air behind the front is just going to continue to be present throughout the Carolinas as there is no forcing mechanism to move the cold air out of the way.

There is a freeze warning until 9AM for all away from the immediate coast!

Sunshine will continue into the middle of the work week. Tuesday will see temperatures in the upper 50s for the Grand Strand, and near 60 for the Pee Dee. On Wednesday, temperature will surge, jumping into the mid to upper 70s for the beaches and lower 80s for the Pee Dee. More clouds will be present on Wednesday ahead of a Thursday cold front which will bring patches of light showers for a majority of the day.

Friday will see a return of sunshine as temperatures cool off slightly, back to the mid 70s. Temperatures cool off a little more to start the weekend as showers move back in for Sunday.

Today, sunny and mild, Highs, 65-66 inland, 62-63 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows: 36-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs, 58-60 inland, 56-58 beaches.