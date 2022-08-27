MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There is continue to be a small rain potential throughout the evening until it is after sunset. Partly cloudy conditions for tonight and temperatures will be in the lower-70s. It is likely that fog will develop again late tonight through the early parts of tomorrow morning as the temperatures and dewpoint will be very close in value.

Sunday continues the summertime tradition of keeping the air extremely humid, so temperatures in the lower-90s are going to feel like the mid-upper-90s in most places. Hydration and sunscreen will be your best friend again tomorrow.

There is still a small potential for a shower or storm associated with the sea breeze front, and also we could see a little activity inland as hotter temperatures destabilize the atmosphere, slightly, leading to rising air.

Scattered thunderstorm activity is set to return to start the work week, but all cities will return to the mid-80s on Monday. The best rain potential on Monday is mainly contained to the coast. The hottest day is Wednesday. Low-90s for the Pee Dee and upper-80s for the Grand Strand.

Continuing to track the tropics, the National Hurricane Center has increased the potential for the development of a cluster of storms in the central Atlantic. The probability of becoming a tropical depression within the next five days is now 40%. Five days from now is September 1st, and therefore it is likely we will finish August without a named storm, but Danielle does have the potential to be named by the end of the first week of September.